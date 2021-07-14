trump-organization-cfo-allen-weisselberg-started-quitting-his-positions-with-the-company’s-subsidiaries-days-before-his-indictment

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg exits after his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Allen Weisselberg started quitting Trump Org subsidiaries before his indictment, per the Washington Post.

Prosecutors brought a 15-count indictment against the CFO and the company on July 1.

Weisselberg and the company pleaded not guilty in a wide-ranging, alleged tax fraud scheme.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg began quitting his positions with the company’s subsidiaries at least a week before the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced a 15-count indictment against him, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.

The Trump Organization submitted a letter dated June 25 to New Jersey liquor regulators announcing his resignation from the subsidiaries, according to the Post. Weisselberg’s attorneys met with prosecutors on June 24 in a failed attempt to persuade them not to charge him, the Post previously reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment on July 1, accusing Weisselberg and the Trump Organization of a wide-ranging and long-running tax fraud scheme. Weisselberg and lawyers for the former president’s company pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Insider first reported last week on filings in the UK showing that Weisselberg quit his role with one of the Trump Organization’s Scottish golf courses.

Documents filed Friday with the Florida Division of Corporations show he resigned from other subsidiaries as well. The Post identified 54 different subsidiaries from which Weisselberg resigned overall.

Prior to the indictments, prosecutors tried without success to “flip” Weisselberg into cooperating with their larger, ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

In addition to the tax charges filed against Weisselberg and the company, Manhattan prosecutors had been reviewing whether the Trump Organization broke financial laws by misrepresenting property values for favorable tax, loan, and insurance rates, or by facilitating a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels over her claims that she had an affair with ex-President Donald Trump.

Lawyers for Weisselberg declined to comment. Representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

