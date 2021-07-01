trump-organization-and-top-exec-indicted-in-tax-probe,-charges-expected-thursday

Reuters

Explainer-Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump’s namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant who helped run Trump’s real estate empire during his presidency, and the Trump Organization are expected to be arraigned on Thursday. The indictment that will be unsealed on Thursday is expected to focus on whether Weisselberg and other officials received perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars without reporting them properly on their tax returns, people familiar with the probe have said.