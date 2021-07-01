trump-organization-and-top-exec-indicted-in-tax-probe,-charges-expected-thursday

-
Reuters
Trump’s company and its chief financial office indicted, source says
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its chief financial officer were indicted on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, the first charges to arise from a more than two-year probe by New York prosecutors of Trump and his business dealings. The charges by a Manhattan grand jury against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. Weisselberg is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday morning, the person said, and will be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.
The Telegraph
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders in criminal case over company’s business dealings
The long-serving chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump’s company surrendered Thursday to New York authorities planning to charge him, possibly with tax-related offenses, US media reported. The indictment of Allen Weisselberg has been expected for days as part of an almost three-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into business dealings at the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization itself is also expected to be charged when the criminal indictment is due t
Reuters
Explainer-Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes
The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump’s namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant who helped run Trump’s real estate empire during his presidency, and the Trump Organization are expected to be arraigned on Thursday. The indictment that will be unsealed on Thursday is expected to focus on whether Weisselberg and other officials received perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars without reporting them properly on their tax returns, people familiar with the probe have said.
National Review
Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg Surrenders to Prosecutors
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg turned himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday morning, ahead of an expected indictment on tax charges, multiple outlets reported.