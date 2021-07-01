trump-organization-and-its-cfo-indicted-by-manhattan-grand-jury,-report-says-–.

The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its longtime finance chief, were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in Manhattan, The Washington Post reported.

The indictments against the organization and Weisselberg will stay sealed until Thursday afternoon, the report said. The Post also reported, citing sources, that Weisselberg is expected to surrender Thursday morning.

Weisselberg is expected to be arraigned in front of a state judge later that day, according to the Post. The Trump Organization is also expected to be arraigned.

The charges reportedly center around allegations of Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives receiving benefits without reporting them properly on their tax returns, unnamed sources told the Post.

Former President Donald Trump is not expected to be charged this week, the report’s sources said, but the indictments could bring possible fines and legal problems to his company. However, prosecutors hope Weisselberg will exchange testimony against Trump for reducing his own risk, another source told the Post.

A representative for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. declined .’s request for comment. Trump Organization lawyer Ronald Fischetti had no immediate comment. Weisselberg’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment.