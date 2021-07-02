Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg charged with 15 counts in alleged tax fraud scheme – CBS News



4:37 PM / July 1, 2021



In addition to payments for rent and private school tuition, prosecutors say Weisselberg failed to report payments the Trump Organization made for a slew of other expenses — including leases for two Mercedes-Benz automobiles, cash disbursements the company designated as “Holiday Entertainment” and “ad hoc” personal expenses for his homes and one of his children’s apartments.

Prosecutors said the Trump Corporation paid to lease two Mercedes-Benz automobiles that Weisselberg and his wife used as their personal cars from at least 2005 to 2017, but Weisselberg failed to report the lease payments as taxable income to tax authorities. As a result, prosecutors said, he avoided paying taxes on approximately $196,245 in compensation.

In some years, the Trump Corporation noted in their own internal records that the car lease payments were part of Weisselberg’s income, prosecutors said, but the company did not withhold income taxes in connection with the payments, and Weisselberg himself did not report the payments to any tax authorities.

Also part of the defendants’ “scheme to defraud,” the criminal indictment said, were cash payments that the Trump Organization gave Weisselberg “to pay personal holiday gratuities.”

The company distributed the cash and “booked” it as “Holiday Entertainment,” the indictment said, but Weisselberg failed to report the payments to tax authorities, ultimately evading paying taxes on approximately $29,400 between 2011 to 2017.

Weisselberg also “occasionally submitted requests,” the indictment said, for the Trump Corporation to pay for personal expenses at his homes and at an apartment maintained by one of his children. The requests allegedly included new beds, flat-screen televisions, furniture for his Florida home and the installation of carpeting.

In the cases of both the unreported cash and the personal expenses, the indictment alleges that the Trump Corporation tracked the payments internally as part of Weisselberg’s employee compensation, but didn’t withhold taxes, and Weisselberg himself failed to report the compensation as income.