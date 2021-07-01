Trump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports | TheHill – The Hill

Criminal indictments have been filed against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports On The Money: IRS faces 35 million unprocessed tax returns | Robinhood to pay record million settlement Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds MORE, by a grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday, sources familiar with the case told multiple news organizations late Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported that indictments against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, leaving the specific charges unknown. Sources told the Post the charges relate to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits given to Trump Organization executives.

Two people told the Post that Weisselberg is expected to surrender Thursday morning, and later that day, he’s expected to be arraigned in front of a state court judge. The Trump Organization is also expected to be arraigned. The bioreports reported that the indictments would be unsealed following the court appearances.

People familiar with the plans told the Post that charges are not expected against former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports Black Caucus presses Democratic leaders to expedite action on voting rights Judge blocks Florida social media law MORE himself at this time.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report earlier Wednesday that charges were expected on Thursday.

The Journal reported that the company and Weisselberg are expected to face charges related to allegations that Trump Organization employees avoided paying taxes on fringe benefits such as cars, apartments and other bonuses they received through the company.

Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing former President Trump, said in an interview on Monday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office told him it is currently considering charges against the Trump Organization and individual employees for allegedly not paying taxes on company benefits. There are no charges related to hush money allegations or potential fraud regarding property valuations, he said.

The case stems from investigations conducted by Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Neither office responded to requests for comment from several news organizations. A spokesman for the Trump Organization did not respond to an earlier request for comment from The Hill.