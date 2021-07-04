Trump Once Bragged of His Tax Code Knowledge. Now He Says It’s Confusing as He Appears to Acknowledge Schemes. – Slate

On the campaign trail and while he was in the White House, former President Donald Trump repeatedly said he was smart for paying as little taxes as possible. And he often bragged about knowing the tax code so well that he could use it to his advantage. In a 2017 interview with the bioreports, for example, Trump bragged: “I know the details of taxes better than anybody. Better than the greatest C.P.A.” It was quite a different story Saturday night in Florida, where Trump held his second rally since leaving office.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters braved the rain to hear the former president speak mere days after the Manhattan district attorney’s office unveiled criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. The charges center on allegations that taxes weren’t paid on numerous benefits that Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives received. Trump addressed those charges on Saturday night, appearing to acknowledge the existence of tax schemes but claiming it was all very confusing and no one really understands what’s allowed anyway.

“They go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car,” Trump said. “You didn’t pay tax on the car or a company apartment. You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far where your house is. You didn’t pay tax. Or education for your grandchildren. I don’t even know. Do you have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?”

Trump also attacked the prosecutors leading the investigation, saying they’re motivated by politics and are ignoring other, more serious crimes as a result of their focus on him. “For murder and for selling massive amounts of the worst drugs in the world that kill people left and right, that’s okay,” he said. “Think of it, think of how unfair it is. Never before has New York City and their prosecutors or perhaps any prosecutors criminally charged a company or a person for fringe benefits. Fringe benefits. Murders, okay. Human trafficking, no problem — but fringe benefits, you can’t do that.” He also likened the indictments to what “you would see in a third world nation,” saying it was “reminiscent of a communist dictatorship targeting your political opponents.”

His words Saturday night marked his most extensive comments on the charges that were unsealed Thursday. And follows a pattern that had earlier been set out by his son, who also appeared to acknowledge the existence of tax schemes as he minimized their importance, saying prosecutors are making a big deal about nothing for political reasons. “So they spent millions of dollars, they reviewed three million documents, countless number of grand jury hours, countless number of witnesses. And they got a guy because he got a corporate car and didn’t declare it on his tax return,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News. He also appeared to acknowledge the company paid for the school tuition of Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Earlier, Trump Jr. called the charges “political persecution of a political enemy” and said “this is what Vladimir Putin does,” even comparing to the prosecution of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.