Trump news – live: Ex-president mocks Kamala Harris as Maga crowd turns on reporter for Capitol riot question

Donald Trump is waiting to see if his principal business, the Trump Organization, will be hit with criminal charges by New York authorities. The company is reportedly under legal pressure over its handling of ‘fringe benefits’ paid to top executives, among them some of Mr Trump’s oldest allies – one of whom, Allen Weisselberg, reportedly could be charged with tax-related crimes as soon as tomorrow.

The potential charges are part of a years-long probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings that has seen the Manhattan District Attorney convene a Grand Jury to weigh up possible cases against the former president and his associates.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump visited the US-Mexico frontier to promote the Texas governor’s plan to continue building a border wall using funds from the state and the private sector.

His visit comes after months of trips by Republican members of Congress, who have been hammering the Biden administration over a supposed ‘crisis’ in illegal immigration. Kamala Harris, who has been deputised by Joe Biden to work on the immigration issue, made her first visit to the border last week.

