trump-isn’t-putting-his-money-where-his-mouth-is-on-election-‘fraud’

“Former president Donald Trump’s political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.

“Instead, the Save America leadership PAC — which has few limits on how it can spend its money — has paid for some of the former president’s travel, legal costs and staff, along with other expenses, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the group’s inner workings. The PAC has held onto much of its cash.”

Add yet another proof point to this reality about Donald Trump and those around him: This is — and always has been — a grift. Trump realized early on in his time as a candidate that he could separate people from their money by promising them the world. And that, except in rare instances, he could then do as he pleased with what he had raised because the people didn’t penalize him for not making good on his promises.

The formation and execution of Trump’s Save America PAC is a perfect illustration of the basic Trump grift.