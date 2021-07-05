trump-is-asking-random-mar-a-lago-visitors-to-recommend-lawyers-to-help-with-his-legal-issues,-wolff-book-says

Donald Trump outside the entrance of Mar-a-Lago on December 21, 2016. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A new book said former President Donald Trump had no “real” lawyers in place as of the spring.

The former president was said to be asking Mar-a-Lago visitors for recommendations.

Trump has several legal threats hanging over him.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Former President Donald Trump is said to be asking passers-by for legal help as he finds himself in increasing jeopardy.

An excerpt of “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff published by The Times of London on Monday describes Trump’s life surrounded by followers at his Florida home of Mar-A-Lago.

In it, Wolff says that as of this past spring Trump had no “real” lawyers working with him, “going so far as to ask random visitors if they know any good ones” to help with the many legal threats looming over him.

Insider’s C. Ryan Barber and Tom LoBianco reported in April that, with the big law firms shying away, Trump called on a stable of lawyers, many of whom were involved in his efforts to challenge the 2020 election result.

Some of the legal threats over Trump have begun to take shape.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday, the Manhattan district attorney accused the Trump Organization and its CFO of numerous felonies including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records, as Insider’s Sonam Sheth reported.

Trump has not been charged, and he has dismissed the prosecution as a “witch hunt,” as LoBianco reported. But it’s far from the only legal concern he faces, as Wolff noted.

His call to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, in January asking him to “find” more votes so Trump could win the state could be illegal, Politico reported.

And Trump has been warned he could face legal consequences in connection to the January 6 riot at the Capitol. More than 400 people accused of joining the riot face criminal charges, and some of them have sought to blame Trump in their defenses.

Wolff wrote that amid the various threats, Trump had cut off Rudy Giuliani – one of his most loyal legal advisors.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider