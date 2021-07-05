trump-has-cut-off-rudy-giuliani,-and-is-annoyed-that-he-asked-to-be-paid-for-his-work-on-challenging-the-election,-book-says

Rudy Giuliani and then-President Donald Trump at the White House briefing room. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Giuliani spearheaded Trump’s legal attempt to overturn the 2020 election result until February.

Giuliani has reportedly been asking Trump to pay his legal fees for weeks, but has been ignored.

Trump and his family have also cast off Giuliani, according to a new book from Michael Wolff.

Donald Trump’s family has cut off Rudy Giuliani, and the former president has been irked that the lawyer asked to be paid for his work challenging the 2020 election, according to a new book.

On Sunday, The Times of London published an excerpt from “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” the upcoming book on the Trump presidency from the author Michael Wolff.

In the extract, Wolff describes Trump’s post-presidency life at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and how Trump is frustrated by the lack of progress in his quest to overturn the 2020 election result.

Giuliani, a longtime ally and personal lawyer of the president, started leading the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the election on November 4, but departed sometime in February after a series of setbacks.

Since then, reports have detailed how Giuliani and his allies have sought to get paid for the legal work, but to no avail, falling foul of the president in the process.

“Trump is annoyed that he [Giuliani] tried to get paid for his election challenge work,” Wolff wrote, per The Times.

“Giuliani, now beset by crushing investigations and potentially millions of dollars in legal costs, has publicly implored the Trump family and aides … to have the Trump campaign, with its great wealth, indemnify him – and has gotten only the cold shoulder.”

Trump’s family has “cast out, cut off” Giuliani, the excerpt said, without specifying which members of the clan.

Giuliani is currently the subject of a Justice Department investigation into whether he broke foreign lobbying laws while working as Trump’s lawyer. Giuliani has not been charged.

According to Wolff, Trump has also taken to asking visitors to his Mar-a-Lago resort “if they know any good” lawyers to help him continue his plan to overturn the election via the US courts.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The amount owed to Giuliani by Trump is not known but, at one point, Maria Ryan, an aide and rumored girlfriend of Giuliani, told the Trump campaign that his rate for working on the election challenge was $20,000 a day, The bioreports reported.

In mid-January, both The Washington Post and The bioreports reported that Trump had instructed his aides not to pay Giuliani his legal fees following Trump’s second impeachment.

The bioreports noted at the time that White House officials also started blocking Giuliani’s calls to Trump.

According to an excerpt from another book about Trump – “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by the Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender – published by the Daily Mail, Trump regularly insulted Giuliani while they worked together.

In one instance, Bender wrote, Trump mocked Giuliani for falling asleep in a meeting.

