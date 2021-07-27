trump-endorses-incumbent-ken-paxton-for-texas-attorney-general-over-george-p.-bush

Former President Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for re-election in 2022 on Monday.

Why it matters: It’s a blow for Texas land commissioner George P. Bush, the last of the Bush family still in office. In announcing his campaign for attorney general last month, Bush issued a scathing attack on Paxton, who is under investigation by the FBI and facing securities fraud charges.

What he’s saying: “Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country,” Trump said in a statement, referring to the slur “Republicans In Name Only.”

“Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution.”

Of note: Bush was the first in his family to publicly support Trump, who has previously mocked his father, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, uncle and former President George W. Bush and grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush.

For the record: Paxton has denied any wrongdoing over the FBI investigation into allegations that he used his office to benefit a wealthy donor. He has also pleaded not guilty in the securities fraud case, which dates back to 2015 has stalled in the courts following legal challenges.

