Trump encourages potential Texas election audit – Yahoo News

Former President Donald Trump is applauding suggestions that Republicans in Texas may open an Arizona-style forensic audit of its 2020 election results.

Trump, who has frequently touted theories of widespread voter fraud without offering evidence, encouraged Texas officials to audit its election results, “even though I won Texas by a lot.”

“I said, ‘You should do it because you’ll find out what’s going on in this country.’ It’s crazy,” he said Saturday night while applauding the “brave and unyielding conservative warriors in the Arizona state Senate” who “created a movement all over the country.”

PENNSYLVANIA SENATOR TO SEEK SUBPOENAS FOR ELECTION AUDIT

On July 12, lawmakers in Texas’s state House filed H.B. 241, known as the “Texas Voter Confidence Act,” which would open a forensic audit into the 2020 election results.

“We need a forensic audit to uncover all the voter fraud,” state Rep. Steve Toth, who filed the legislation, said on Monday. “Prior to the special session, I met with constituents across District 15 in South Montgomery County. The Texas Voter Confidence Act is a product of those meetings and a direct request from the voters who sent me to Austin. Texans want to know more about the claims of voter fraud and deserve to have confidence in their elections.”

Toth said the attorney general’s office has prosecuted over 500 election fraud cases and is investigating 400 more, claiming that “voters want to know that their legal vote counts and matters.”

In the months since the GOP-led Arizona Senate opened a forensic audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Republicans in several other swing states have followed suit. The former president has praised election investigations in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, both of which were narrowly carried by President Joe Biden last November.

“I hear now that Wisconsin is looking very, very seriously [into the allegations of voter fraud], and I respect Wisconsin so much. It’s a great state. They’re looking very seriously. Pennsylvania is really starting to take this very seriously,” he said on June 26, thanking legislators in both states for their efforts.

Elected representatives from several right-leaning states, including Georgia, which Biden won in 2020, have toured the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where private firm Cyber Ninjas is leading Arizona’s audit. Trump said the officials’ visits have prompted some of the more recent audits.

“If you look at what’s going on all across [the country], they’ve come from so many different states to look at your audit procedures. They go back, and I’ll call them. I’ll say, ‘How did you like it? What did you think?’ They said, ‘We don’t believe it,’ and then, they’re starting their own audits now,” Trump said Saturday. “That’s what’s happening. They’re coming and looking.”

The Trump campaign filed several lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election, the majority of which have been tossed by federal courts.

Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes out of more than 3.3 million that were cast across the state. His lead of roughly 2 percentage points was due partly to his advantage in Maricopa County, where the Democrat scored nearly 45,000 more votes than former President Donald Trump.

The Maricopa County audit’s results are expected to be released in a comprehensive report sometime later this summer.

