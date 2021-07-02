trump-district-democrats-post-big-fundraising-hauls

Democrats in House districts carried by Donald Trump last year raked in cash during the second quarter, as they prepare for challenges that could determine majority control of their chamber.

Why it matters: The Democrats in these six “crossover” districts are some of the most vulnerable in the country. Their races will be pivotal not only in the midterms, but also as bellwethers for the 2024 presidential race.

By the numbers: A full accounting of second-quarter fundraising won’t be available until later this month, but some numbers in key races have already arrived.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan raised roughly $1 million over the three months, her campaign told Axios. She has about $3 million in the bank.

Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey raised over $800,000 in Q2 and has $2 million cash on hand, an aide said.

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa, the only Democratic representative from her state, raised over $700,000 and has over $1 million in the bank.

The big picture: Those are substantial fundraising sums for so early in the election cycle, and put all three members in strong position for their re-election campaigns.

Slotkin, Kim and Axne each raised hundreds of thousands more than they did during the same period in 2019.

Between the lines: The potentially tough races these moderate Democrats are facing back home may affect their decisions in Washington.

They expressed hesitancy to Axios about their party using the reconciliation process to pass a second infrastructure package, even as the more progressive wing of their party demands it.

