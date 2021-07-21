trump-confidante-tom-barrack’s-fall-from-grace

Tom Barrack is an extraordinarily successful private equity and real estate investor, building a multi-billion-dollar empire that spans data centers to hotels to telecom towers. He’s also under arrest and being held in federal custody.

Driving the news: Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump and chair of his 2017 inaugural fund, was charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.

DOJ alleges that the financier attempted to advance UAE interests by influencing foreign policy positions of Trump’s 2016 campaign and subsequent administration.

He’s also accused of obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a 2019 interview with federal law enforcement agents.

The charges are under the same foreign agent statute that was used to charge Russian agent Maria Butina and other alleged spies, not under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Barrack didn’t enter a plea yesterday during a hearing in Los Angeles, although a spokesman says he plans to plead not guilty. A bail hearing is scheduled for Monday. Barrack didn’t return my emailed request for comment (shocking, I know).

Background: Barrack founded Colony Capital in 1991, raising billions of dollars for private equity funds. It went public as a REIT in 2015, and soon began to stray a bit from its real estate strategy — including its ill-fated attempts to bail out Harvey Weinstein’s production company. He stepped back from the firm last fall, as it rebranded to DigitalBridge and refocused on digital infrastructure.

Investment angles: Under Barrack’s leadership, Colony raised fund capital from UAE and also bought some funds from scandal-plagued, UAE-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital.

One of his co-defendants, Matthew Grimes, is president of a SPAC that Barrack chairs. It filed for an IPO back in March, but hasn’t yet priced.

The bottom line: Tom Barrack had past dealings with Harvey Weinstein and Arif Naqvi, walking away from both unscathed. His relationship with Trump, however, landed him in jail.

