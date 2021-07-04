trump-at-independence-day-celebration:-‘biden-is-perhaps-the-most-unpatriotic-president-in-american-history’

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor’s patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida.

Trump said President Joe Biden “is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history” because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.

“We had fireworks at Mount Rushmore that were so incredible … and it was wonderful, and then, I saw the other day that they refuse to allow it to happen again. I think they do it in spite,” he told a Sarasota crowd Saturday night. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s so sad.”

TRUMP ON COMPANY’S INDICTMENT: ‘REMINISCENT OF A COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the National Park Service after the federal department denied a request to hold fireworks on the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore. Noem’s lawsuit was tossed by the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota on June 2, with a judge writing that the fireworks display was “appealing” but ruling in Noem’s favor would amount to “improper judicial activism.”

Trump alleged that the Left wants “to cancel the heroes on Mount Rushmore,” jokingly saying they want to replace the likeness of President Thomas Jefferson at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., with that of Al Sharpton or Biden.

“[It’s] not acceptable. We stopped that. That was going to — they were heading that way, and I signed the bill [saying], ‘If you touch it, you go to jail for 10 years,’ and everyone turned around, and they went back home,” he said in an apparent reference to a June 2020 executive order designed to protect monuments and statues from vandalism.

Trump also slammed Biden for canceling his 1776 Commission, which called for a “patriotic education” in U.S. schools, while also taking an apparent swipe at the 1619 Project, which argued that the United States began with slavery.

“The mission for all of us here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our liberty from the radical Left movement that seeks to cancel this date, demolish our heritage, and destroy our beloved nation,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On his first day in office, Biden abolished Trump’s 1776 Commission. The president appears to have adopted a differing view, nominating proponents of critical race theory for top offices in U.S. government.

“We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism,” Biden said in April.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, White House, Fourth of July, Holidays

Original Author: Carly Roman

Original Location: Trump at Independence Day celebration: ‘Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history’