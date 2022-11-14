Home HEALTH Truffled cauliflower soup
Truffled cauliflower soup

Ready in 40 minutes

1 tbsp olive oil 25g butter


1 onion, finely chopped


1 garlic clove, finely chopped


1 large head of cauliflower, roughly chopped


1 medium potato, diced


1 litre light vegetable stock


150ml double cream


1-2 tsp truffle oil


To serve:


finely sliced cauliflower


2 tbsp olive oil fresh sage leaves 

1 Heat the olive oil and butter in a large saucepan and add the onion and garlic. Cook very gently for 10 minutes until the onion is very soft. Add the cauliflower and potato and cook for 2 minutes. Add the stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes until the vegetables are soft.

2 Blend until perfectly smooth, return to the pan and add the cream and truffle oil. Check the seasoning and either warm through to serve or cool and chill until needed.

3 To make the cauliflower garnish, preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6. Place the cauliflower slices on a baking sheet and brush with the oil. Roast for 20 minutes or until golden and lightly charred. Scatter on the soup with a dash of olive oil and a few sage leaves.

