‘true-federalism-is-the-solution-to-our-problem-as-a-nation’

President, Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), Pastor Reuben Wilson, in this interview with OBIRE ONAKEMU, said that Nigeria is not making the expected political development due to lack of patriotism within the political class. The former Niger Delta militant is of the opinion that Nigerian leader should be more patriotic and selfless in their activities and action.

What’s your take on the political situation in Nigeria today?



WE are not making the expected political development, because of lack of patriotism in the political class.

Do you entertain any fears over Nigeria’s unity and existence as a corporate entity, as insecurity continues to gain momentum?



Yes, the level of insecurity experienced now can lead to the disintegration of this country if not properly tackled or handled.

Do you think there’s need to sit down and re-plan Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections?



There is need to sit down and re-plan Nigeria, but I think such is not possible before the 2023 general elections, because of lack of the needed time and logistics to make such discussion fruitful.

Many Nigerians are calling for true Federalism, do you thin that would solve the problem?



I support the clamour for true Federalism and I believe it’s the solution to our problems as a Nation. True Federalism will solve all these security challenges posed by agitations for self-determination and it will create viable opportunities for real development in the various States and provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths, which will certainly curtail the level of insecurity in the country.

It will make various States to look inward for economic potentials and utilise it for their economic development and productivity, thereby advancing the economic development of the entire country.

Do you really think the Federal Government is doing enough to end insecurity in the country?



No, I don’t think so. I think the Federal Government needs to do more.

Do you support the idea of hiring foreign mercenaries to fight insecurity in Nigeria?



I’m not in support of such idea, because it may backfire and make us vulnerable to external attacks and exploitations. Our military has the capacity to neutralise any form of insurgency. All they need is equipment and proper motivation.

What’s your message to the political class on New Nigeria?



They should be more patriotic and selfless in their utterances, activities and actions.

What’s your take on the plan by the government to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme?



It is ill advised and will be counter productive. The Federal government needs to holistically implement the Presidential Amnesty Programme as was designed by the Late President Umaru Yar’ Adua before it can be effectively scrapped, otherwise, such move to scrap it will create more problems and will cause insecurity in the Niger Delta Region.

Is the government at the centre doing enough to improve the Niger Delta Region?



No. There is no real commitment geared towards the development of the Niger Delta region. This is eloquently evident in it’s handling of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the lip service it pays to the issue of relocation of the headquarters of the multinational oil and gas companies to the Niger Delta region.

What is your general assessment of governance in Bayelsa State?



It’s on the average. We need to do more to enthrone the needed accelerated development of our dear state.

What are the qualities you expect from the next governor of Bayelsa State and what should be his priorities?



And what about the next President? I would like the next Governor of Bayelsa to be visionary, patriotic, pragmatic, altruistic and empathetic to the plight of Bayelsans. He should focus on industrialisation and human capital development as his priorities.

I expect the next President to be a nationalist, detribalised, visionary, pragmatic and highly knowledgeable about the economy. He should also give priority attention to merit and capacity, with respect to sensitive appointments.

What your message to Nigerians?



I would like to end this interview by calling on all Nigerians to promote justice and equity through their actions. Justice and equity are the panaceas to peace in every society. It is the promotion of justice and equity that will drastically reduce insecurity and the various agitations for self-determination in the country.

Let the political class also lace their actions and activities with patriotism and selflessness, so that the Nigeria of our dreams will be a reality.