‘True Detective’ actor Stephen Dorff says he’s ’embarrassed’ for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in ‘garbage’ ‘Black Widow’ – Yahoo! Voices

Stephen Dorff told the Independent he does not want to be in movies like “Black Widow.”

He says the film looks like “a bad video game.”

“Black Widow” is the first Marvel film with Scarlett Johansson as the main lead.

Stephen Dorff told the Independent that he’s “embarrassed” for Scarlet Johansson for starring in the new Marvel film, “Black Widow.”

Scarlet Johansson is reprising her role as the titular character for Marvel’s next blockbuster, which comes to theaters later this week. This is the first movie focusing on Johansson’s character after appearing in seven films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dorff is known for his roles in “True Detective” and “Blade.” He stars as a controversial MMA fighter in his latest movie “Embattled,” and told the Independent in an interview that he would “still hunt out the good s— because I don’t want to be in ‘Black Widow.’

“It looks like garbage to me,” he continued. “It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!

“I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Dorff is not the only person to criticize the superhero film genre. Renowned director Martin Scorsese has previously branded Marvel films as “theme parks” rather than cinema. He told Empire, “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Dorff also criticized the film industry as a whole. He told the Independent, “This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.

“My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing.”

