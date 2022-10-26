Trouser suits are huge this year

Last modified on

I’ve loved trouser suits for years, and wear one for nearly every important social occasion in my calendar. I’m even wearing one in my HELLO! profile picture. I don’t know what it is, but when I wear a suit I just feel like I have my life together. I feel like a confident girl boss. I feel like I can do anything. I also love that I don’t have to think too much about an outfit as a whole.

It’s not just me who loves a power suit. Celebrities and influencers, and royals love to dress in a two-piece. Whether it’s Joey King wearing a green Bella Freud suit, or supermodel Naomi Campbell in fuschia pink, Katie Holmes in white with a colour pop shoe, or Duchess Kate in purple – a smart trouser suit makes for a great outfit choice.

Suited and booted, from left to right: Katie Holmes, the Duchess of Cambridge, Naomi Campbell and Joey King

How to style a trouser suit You have three ways you can wear a suit. Casual for daytime (see Hailey Bieber for inspiration – or look to Trinny Woodall on Instagram), smart and elegant like Victoria Beckham, or as evening formalwear à la Blake Lively. As a side note: My obsession with suits wouldn’t be a thing if I had to wear them for work – I can totally understand if you want to opt out of this trend because you feel like it’s ‘boring workwear’. However, you could try a more relaxed approach to a trouser suit, or choose a colour you wouldn’t dare wear in the boardroom.

Casual like Hailey Bieber, smart like Victoria Beckham or dressy like Blake Lively? The choice is yours!

Can you wear a trouser suit to a wedding? Definitely. If you’re wearing a trouser suit to a wedding, obviously don’t opt for white (unless you’re the bride!) and go for bright or jewel-toned colours instead. Or even a printed suit for extra impact.

Gigi Hadid wearing a floral suit

How to dress down a trouser suit for daytime If you want to dress down a trouser suit, it’s easy! Team with a a pair of Superga trainers, Nike trainers or Veja trainers and a slogan tee. Trinny Woodall is the queen of power dressing in sneaks.

Trinny often wears her power suits with comfy trainers – and always looks styish!

What shoes to wear with a trouser suit? For a special occasion, I like teaming a trouser suit with a sexy stilettto or a strappy sandal. A seamstress once told me that if you’re wearing wide-leg trousers, the hem should fall halfway down the heel. Also, don’t underestimate the fashion trainer – I love wearing my suits in the day or out to dinner with a pair of Veja trainers and a simple white tee. Flat shoes can be tricky, but ideally you would see some skin – you don’t want to look like the trousers are wearing you.

Scroll down for my favourite affordable trouser suits you can buy right now…

Reiss suit I love Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect power suit is ideal for a stylish event.

Bree blazer, £298, and matching trousers, £198, Reiss

H&M suit I love This green suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails.

Jade blazer, £29.99, and high-waisted trousers, £24.99, H&M

SHOP NOW River Island suit I love This suit is absolutely stunning. I don’t think it’ll stay around for long – it’s just gorgeous. Perfect to take you into autumn.

Blue blazer, £65, and wide-leg trousers, £40, River Island

SHOP NOW Forever Unique suit I love Love Island’s Paige has launched her edit with Forever Unique and I love the sparkly metallic suit. Great for party season!

Black sparkly blazer, £89.99, matching trousers, £69.99, Forever Unique

SHOP NOW Nasty Gal suit I love Nasty Gal has a great selection of blazers and trouser co-ords, but this crushed velvet suit steals the show. The oversized fit will look amazing teamed with a pair of white strappy heels.

Crushed velvet blazer, £58, and matching trousers, £52, Nasty Gal

SHOP NOW Mango suit I love Ok, we’re definitely moving towards Christmas with this festive red suit, but if you have a big work event and you want to look smart yet chic, this is the outfit.

Red suit blazer, £59.99, and matching trousers, £35.99, both Mango

ASOS suit I love ASOS is selling this beautiful blue suit. Perfect for date night, drinks with the girls or even the office teamed with a blouse underneath.

Blue blazer, £70, and matching trousers, £45, both ASOS

SHOP NOW Karen Millen suit I love In this season’s hottest colour, this suit is a real showstopper.

Coral blazer, £183.20, and matching trousers, £119.20, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW Zara suit I love Ok, I have a Zara obsession, you need to know this about me. This green suit is just phenomenal.

Green blazer, £89.99, and trousers, £49.99, Zara

SHOP NOW Oasis suit I love If you’re looking to step into autumn and winter, this deep pink suit will be a real statement look.

Pink blazer, £87.20, and matching trousers, £60, Oasis

SHOP NOW ASOS suit I love You will never go wrong with having a bright suit in your wardrobe. This one from ASOS is perfect.

ASOS red blazer, £40, and trousers, £21, ASOS

SHOP NOW PrettyLittleThing suit I love Gemma Owen from Love Island models this khaki suit for PrettyLittleThing – and when it first launched, it flew off the virtual rails.

Khaki blazer, £32, and matching trousers, £28, PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW Boden suit I love The watermelon pink corduroy suit is a real showstopper and could be perfect for wedding season.

Watermelon pink corduroy blazer, £110, and matching trousers, £90, Boden

SHOP NOW Phase Eight suit I love This lovely ivory suit will be a keeper for years to come.

Solange suit blazer, £160, and matching trousers, £99, Phase Eight

SHOP NOW Ted Baker suit I love The sequin suit is a Christmas must-have and this two-piece suit serves up something special.

Sequin blazer, £325, and matching trousers, £175, Ted Baker

SHOP NOW & Other Stories suit I love This suit comes in the most gorgeous rich blue color, with high-waisted trousers and a kick-flare silhouette. I love how fresh it looks. If you’ve got an afternoon tea booked, this could be a lovely outfit to wear.

Oversized blazer, £165, and tailored trousers, £95, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW Nadine Merabi suit I love Nadine Merabi is one of my favourite fashion designers for creating powerful suits with a little extra somethin’-somethin’. Whether it’s a feather boa trim like the design I’ve chosen, or whether it’s a diamante, a sequin or pearls, it’s a suit you’ll treasure forever.

Margot blush blazer, £295, and trousers, £215, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NOW Warehouse suit I love Everyone needs a chic black velvet suit in their life.

Black velvet blazer, £88, and trousers, £63.20, Warehouse

Coast suit I love Sometimes a classic tuxedo suit is just what you’re after.

Black tuxedo blazer, £183.20, and trousers, £47, Coast

