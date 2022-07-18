troubles-for-apc-as-legal-adviser-says-30-cases-filed-against-party-in-n’west

The road to 2023 appears to be rough for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its legal field operations committee from the Northwest disclosed that no fewer than 30 cases have been instituted against the party at the end of the various primary elections held in the zone.

This was disclosed by the national legal adviser of APC, Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq, while addressing newsmen after a maiden visit to Kaduna. He also assured that the cases will not affect the party in next year’s general elections.

He said the committee will carry out a similar visit to the remaining five political zones across the country to address any legal issues within the party.

“Today the zonal Legal field operations committee met in Kaduna. In attendance were legal advisers from Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, as well as legal advisers from the National headquarters,” El-Marzuq said.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to address legal issues that have emanated from the primary elections during the state Assemblies, Governorship, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential elections.

“During such exercises, issues of complaints and petitions are usually received. The law has provided remedies for such complaints to be pursued in the various courts in the land.”

El- Marzuq noted that, at this stage, other parties as well as aggrieved party members will employ legal representation, hence, the meeting was intended to strategize ahead of the 2023 elections.

The legal adviser explained that, the maiden meeting availed them the opportunity to know the number of cases filed in the various courts, saying, they have so far recorded 30 cases in the Northwest zone.

Highlighting on the cases, he said some are coming from even the opposition parties, but was quick to add that, the cases will not affect the fortunes of the party in next year’s general elections.

