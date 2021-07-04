Tropical Storm Watch Issued in the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Elsa Nears Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel | weather.com – The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Elsa is speeding through the northern Caribbean.

Elsa will bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Hispaniola, jamaica, Cuba this weekend.

Though its path is uncertain, impacts to Florida could begin Monday.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida Keys. Tropical Storm Elsa is quickly headed toward Cuba and Jamaica later this weekend before a potential track toward Florida and the Southeast U.S. with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Current Alerts

NEW: A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Keys Sunday night into Monday.

NEW: Additional tropical storm alerts have also been issued for central and western portions of Cuba.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Haiti from Port-au-Prince south to the border of the Dominican Republic where hurricane conditions are expected later Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect in Jamaica, meaning hurricane conditions are expected by Sunday for the island.

A hurricane watch is in effect for portions of eastern and southern Cuba, meaning hurricane conditions are possible on Sunday.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued for portions of northern Haiti where tropical storm conditions are expected Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for much of central and eastern Cuba. Tropical storm conditions will spread westward through the island on Sunday.

A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, but not for Grand Cayman.

(A watch is issued when tropical storm or hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours. A warning is issued when those conditions are expected within 36 hours.)

Happening now

Elsa’s center is southwest of Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula and is quickly moving through the Caribbean at around 20-25 mph.

This quick forward speed appears to be producing shearing winds, which has weakened the system into a tropical storm, after it had previously rapidly intensified into a hurricane on Friday. Interactions with Hispaniola are also disrupting Elsa’s circulation.

Outer rainbands are affecting parts of Hispaniola and Cuba, and tropical storm-force winds are affecting southern portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, reported a wind gust of 51 mph Saturday afternoon.

Current Satellite and Wind Field (The orange circle shows the extent of the system’s tropical-storm-force winds (at least 39 mph). The purple circle indicates the extent of hurricane-force winds (at least 74 mph), according to the National Hurricane Center.)

Forecast Details

Elsa will continue to move west-northwestward along the southern periphery of the Bermuda High through this weekend.

This will put the center very near southwest Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula soon.

A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Up to 15 inches of rain could fall in southern portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with much of the southern portions of the country picking up 4 to 8 inches. This could lead to flash flooding and mudslides. That said, the system’s fast forward speed will limit the heavy rain threat that might otherwise be greater.

Current Status and Forecast Path (The red-shaded area denotes the potential path of the center of the tropical cyclone. It’s important to note that impacts (particularly heavy rain, high surf, coastal flooding, winds) with any tropical cyclone usually spread beyond its forecast path.)

Elsa will then sweep through Jamaica on early Sunday, then Cuba Sunday into Monday.

Up to 15 inches of rain could fall in Jamaica, with much of the southern portions of the country picking up 4 to 8 inches. A storm surge of up to 3 feet is possible in Jamaica.

(Locally higher amounts are possible.)

Further west, in Cuba and the Cayman Islands, heavy rain and a storm surge are expected to arrive Sunday into Monday. These islands can expect 5 to 10 inches of rainfall and, in Cuba, a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible.

U.S. Forecast Uncertainty

The forecast for Elsa’s eventual impact in the Southeast U.S., including Florida, remains tricky.

Elsa may then track over much of Cuba through Monday morning, which would also take a toll on its intensity.

Then the key is how soon and how sharp a right-hand turn Elsa makes Monday as it reaches the edge of the Bermuda high.

While the uncertainty is narrowing a bit, the possibilities of Elsa still range from tracks in the eastern Gulf well west of the Florida Peninsula, to tracks near or over the Florida Peninsula, to a few lingering model tracks east of the Peninsula over the western Bahamas.

The most certain aspect of Elsa’s rendezvous with Florida is that it will bring rainfall. South Florida and the Florida Keys can expect 2-4 inches of rain with locally heavier rainfall. This may cause some localized flooding.

Tropical storm conditions could arrive late Sunday into Monday morning in South Florida.

For now, the most likely forecast is for a tropical storm near Florida to begin having at least some impacts later Monday in south Florida and the Keys, then spreading northward up the peninsula Tuesday.

These impacts could then spread into other parts of the Southeast Wednesday into Thursday.

Tropical Storm Wind Chances (The contours above show the chance of tropical-storm-force winds (at least 39 mph) and when they could first arrive, according to the latest forecast by the National Hurricane Center.)

Elsa Recap

Tropical Depression Five formed late Wednesday night while it was about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The system then became Tropical Storm Elsa six hours later on July 1, the earliest forming fifth named Atlantic storm on record in the satellite era (since 1966). The old record was held by Edouard, which developed a year ago on the evening of July 5.

Elsa also formed unusually far south and east for so early in the hurricane season, according to Colorado State University tropical scientist, Phil Klotzbach.

The following morning, Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on July 2, almost six weeks earlier than the average date of the season’s first Atlantic hurricane.

Elsa brought hurricane force gusts to Barbados and St. Lucia Friday morning. A sustained wind of 74 mph and gust of 86 mph was measured on Barbados early Friday. A wind gust of 79 mph was reported in St. Lucia.

The name Elsa is new to the list of rotating names being used this season. This year’s list was last used in 2015, but Erika was the “E” storm that year.

Erika was retired after it caused deadly and destructive flooding in the Caribbean Island of Dominica. Elsa replaced it.

