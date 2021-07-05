tropical-storm-elsa,-small-and-disorganized,-begins-to-cross-cuba.-florida-keys-up-next

Tropical Storm Elsa shrunk, weakened and slowed on Sunday as the small and disorganized storm moving across Cuba.

Impacts to coastal southwest Florida and parts of the Florida Keys, which are under a tropical storm watch, will depend on its strength and condition after it crosses the island country, which was bracing for heavy rain and powerful gusts. Though sometimes struggling to remain organized, Elsa still left widespread damage in the eastern Caribbean and has already killed at least three people — one in St. Lucia and two in the Dominican Republic.

Southeast Florida, although not totally out of the woods yet, was likely looking at lesser impacts than previously imagined, when hurricane models couldn’t decide whether Elsa would go east or west of the peninsular after crossing Florida.

As of Sunday night, the hurricane center remained steady on its prediction that Elsa will scrape the southwestern edge of the state on Monday and Tuesday, with a landfall as a relatively strong tropical storm somewhere near Inglis, south of Cedar Key, on Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade and Broward remained squarely out of the cone of uncertainty on Sunday evening. The National Weather Service predicted that Miami could see 20 mph sustained winds with 26 mph gusts on Monday and Tuesday, along with an inch or two of rain.

Miami-Dade officials said strong winds could stop the search-and-rescue effort for the more than 100 missing in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse. The remaining portion of the building is structurally unsound and was on schedule to be demolished Sunday evening.

Tropical Storm Elsa is still disorganized, but the predicted track taking it near Tampa Bay has not changed much Sunday.

The Keys were likely to get the worst of it in Florida, with sustained winds near 50 mph and possible gusts near 60 and 70 mph in the Lower Keys, as well as 2 to 4 inches of rain and a foot or two of storm surge. That’s could knock out power or other utilities.

“Think of it more like severe thunderstorms with damaging winds,” said Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service in Key West.

The Lower Keys were under a tropical storm warning, while the mid to Upper Keys and a coastal southwest Florida were issued a tropical storm watch. Winds could start to pick up Monday afternoon and die down Tuesday evening, according to the weather service. The hurricane center’s latest projections show Elsa passing within about 50 miles of Key West around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

How is Elsa affecting the Keys? A likely warning for those in RVs, trailers and boats

The Keys issued no mandatory evacuations but urged folks in boats, mobile homes and RVs to seek shelter.

The Tampa Bay area and Bradenton were in line for up to 6 inches of rain through the middle of the week, according to the hurricane center. Winds could arrive as soon as Monday night but more likely it will be Tuesday morning.

Between now and then, forecasters warn, things could change. It’s still unclear what will remain of Elsa after it finishes tangling with Cuba’s high mountains on Monday afternoon, or if the shear in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will further weaken the storm.

The Florida Keys are expected to start feeling the winds from Tropical Storm Elsa around Monday afternoon.

By the 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa’s maximum sustained winds held steady at 60 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds shrunk to about 90 miles from the center. Its forward speed, a breakneck 30 mph on Saturday, had slowed to 15 mph. As of the evening update, Elsa was about 65 miles west of Cabo Cruz, Cuba.

Cuba evacuates more than 100,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa skirts southern provinces

Warnings and watches

The Florida Keys was under a tropical storm warning from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas, and tropical storm watches have been issued for Craig Key eastward to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay, and the southwest coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Anclote River, north of Tampa.

A storm surge watch also was issued for Florida’s west coast from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee RIver, including Tampa Bay.

Cuba issued a tropical storm warning for the provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, VillaClara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana.

The hurricane watch is also in place for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma and Las Tunas.

The hurricane watch for Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Santiago de Cuba have been discontinued.

Jamaica also discontinued its tropical storm warning.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman were on a tropical storm watch, as is the Cuban province of Artemisa.