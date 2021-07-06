MIAMI – The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa gained strength and took aim at the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of state.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Elsa’s maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 60 mph. Its core is about 55 miles west of Key West, and it is moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph.

The storm system is complicating the search effort at the collapsed condo in Surfside, and could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend. Forecasters also warn that it could push a storm surge of water into Tampa Bay neighborhoods.

Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said the system is very lopsided but there is a lot of moisture on the eastern edge of the storm.

While we are not expecting a direct hit from Elsa in Key West, Tuesday will be a very wet and soggy day for the Middle and Lower Keys as Elsa continues its way north.

Effects from the outer bands in South Florida could bring flooding, storm surge and tornadic activity.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expanded an existing state of emergency to cover a dozen counties that span an area of Florida where Elsa is expected to make a swift passage on Wednesday.

He held a news conference Tuesday morning, cautioning Floridians not to focus too heavily on the cone because much of the effects will be felt outside of it.

According to the governor, storm surge will be a concern for counties along the gulf coast and flash flooding will also be an issue for parts of the west coast of Florida, which have seen higher than usual rainfall the last couple of weeks.

He said no widespread evacuations are expected in the state with this storm.

Below is a list of watches and warning that are currently in effect:

Storm Surge Warning:

· West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning:

· The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana and Artemisa

· The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

· West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

Hurricane Watch:

· Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River in Florida

Storm Surge Watch:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River in Florida.

