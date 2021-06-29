tropical-storm-danny-is-gone,-but-now-there-are-two-systems-in-the-atlantic-to-watch

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that could possibly see some “slow development” later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea, as well as another brand new disturbance just behind it.

The first tropical wave was about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles early Tuesday and associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the area, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

The system is forecast to move west to west-northwest quickly, between 15 to 20 mph, and could reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that could possibly see some “slow development” later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

It has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next five days. If it continues heading west-northwest, it could head toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. It’s far too early to tell if it will be heading to Florida.

The newer system, a tropical wave about 800 miles southwest of the Cabe Verde islands, could see slow development in the next few days. Forecasters gave it a 10% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two days and 20% in the next five.

As for Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth named storm of the season formed Monday before making landfall in South Carolina. It was a short-lived storm and dissipated over Georgia early Tuesday.

The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Elsa.