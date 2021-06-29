Home Business Tropical Storm Danny is gone, but now there are two systems in the Atlantic to watch
Business

Tropical Storm Danny is gone, but now there are two systems in the Atlantic to watch

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tropical-storm-danny-is-gone,-but-now-there-are-two-systems-in-the-atlantic-to-watch

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that could possibly see some “slow development” later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea, as well as another brand new disturbance just behind it.

The first tropical wave was about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles early Tuesday and associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the area, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

The system is forecast to move west to west-northwest quickly, between 15 to 20 mph, and could reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that could possibly see some “slow development” later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic that could possibly see some “slow development” later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

It has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next five days. If it continues heading west-northwest, it could head toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. It’s far too early to tell if it will be heading to Florida.

The newer system, a tropical wave about 800 miles southwest of the Cabe Verde islands, could see slow development in the next few days. Forecasters gave it a 10% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two days and 20% in the next five.

As for Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth named storm of the season formed Monday before making landfall in South Carolina. It was a short-lived storm and dissipated over Georgia early Tuesday.

The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Elsa.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Global Facility Management Market Share and Trends Will...

Germany and Chile sign accord to boost hydrogen...

What to know about investing in bitcoin trusts...

Global Flexible and Printed Electronics Market Report 2021-2031...

$16.9 Billion Smart Food Logistics Markets – Global...

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report...

HIV Drugs Market to Hit USD 45.58 Billion...

Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size 2021 Growing...

Hotel Customer Relationship Management(CRM) Software Market to Grow...

Insights on the Trade Finance Global Market to...

Leave a Reply