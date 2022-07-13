Home NEWS Troops reportedly kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue kidnapped victims in Borno
Troops reportedly kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue kidnapped victims in Borno

by News
Troops under Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly killed ten Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush between Magumeri and Gubio road in Borno State.

bioreports learnt that the terrorists mounted a check point and abducted scores of commuters around Titiya village on Tuesday.

Sources told Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad that the highly spirited troops who acted on distressed calls were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

He hinted that the troops chased the retreating terrorists and killed ten of them, while some of them managed to escape with bullets wounds.

The sources explained that all the passengers were rescued, while two stolen vehicles were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners.

