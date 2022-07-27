troops-neutralize-bandits,-recover-arms,-ammunition

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said Toops of Operation Safe Haven and Hadarin Daji neutralized bandits and recovered arms and ammunition

In a statement by Major General, Benard Onyeuko, Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the troops arrested a notorious kidnapper/armed robber and cattle rustler; Mr Zwanlan Fatim, 42yrs, at Shendam town, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It said the troops recovered one locally made pistol, five cartridges, one round of 7.62mm NATO, two mobile phones, two Union Bank ATM cards, one ID card and assorted charms, amongst others.

He explained that the troops also intercepted two rail vandals; Mr Abba Abdul, 23 yrs and Joseph, 26yrs, at Bas village, Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to him, the vandals were intercepted while conveying 86 railways UIC sleepers in a red Peugeot Boxer vehicle with registration No BAU 05 SX.

It said the troops in the early hours of July 27, 2022, responded to a distress call from Bayi village in Tsefe Local Government Area of banditry activities, trailed bandits to one Alhaji Bello Dan Iya’s residence and neutralized one bandit.

He said items recovered were one AK47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds 7.632mm special, one MPs, and one sachet of marijuana.

“Earlier, on 25 July 2022, troops engaged one suspected bandit on a motorcycle while commuting bush path along Gidan Garba, Magami Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle and 2 pairs of woodland camouflage. All recovered items are in custody.” The statement said

The statement commended the military high command for their timely intervention and encouraged the general public to avail troops of credible and timely information on criminal activities.