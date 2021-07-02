Troops neutralise 73 terrorists in two weeks – DHQ – The Nation Newspaper

By Okodili Ndidi Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated no fewer than 73 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the last two weeks in Northeast theatre of operations, the Defence Headquarters has said.

The DHQ also disclosed that a total of 55 captives, including 15 men, 12 women and 27 children, escaped from terrorists’ enclaves within the period following its coordinated land and air bombardment in the area.

Acting Director Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, made this disclosure, while briefing Defence correspondent on defence operations in Abuja.

Onyeuko equally revealed that the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the North East part of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad were destroyed by air bombardments

According to him, “between 18 and 30 June 2021, troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East Zone simultaneously conducted several land and air operations. These were clearance operations and aggressive fighting patrols to deny terrorists freedom of movement at different locations. Similarly, troops conducted ambush operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled BHT elements attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations.

“Equally, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted series of Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and air interdiction missions to reveal and destroy terrorists’ enclaves as well as their logistic supplies and equipment. Within the period, troops consistently struck BHT/ISWAP strongholds throughout the theatre of operation. Some of the feats were achieved at Bula Village in Yobe State and Banki Town in Borno State on 27 and 28 June 2021 when troops repelled terrorists’ attacks. Troops also conducted offensive deep penetration operations into villages of the Timbuktu Triangle within the period. During the offensives, several terrorists were killed and many equipment and weapons were captured.

“A total of 73 BHT were killed with 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Ant Aircraft guns, 7 gun trucks, several ammunition of different calibre as well as weapon cleaning materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items were recovered in the process.

“In another development on 27 June, a total of 55 escapees from terrorists’ camps comprising 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children surrendered to own troops at Darajemel in Borno State. Another feat was achieved when on 27 June 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, in coordinated multiple airstrikes, destroyed some terrorists’ commander’s strongholds at the Lake Chad axis of Borno State.

“The air strikes were targeted at various terrorists’ camps in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam and Kwalaram Towns in the State. During the air operations, the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the North East part of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad were destroyed by air bombardments.”

He explained further that these achievements came on the heels of credible intelligence report which revealed that, some top ISWAP/BHT commanders were holding a meeting at the said locations adding that the Air Component mobilized with force packages of NAF platforms and launched attacks on the locations.

He added that the troops killed scores of armed bandits while armed herdsmen, bandits’ informants, gunrunners, political thugs and kidnappers were apprehend within the period under review.

Onyeuko concluded that troops of Operation Safe Haven also engaged in non-kinetic operations by holding peace and security meetings with various community and youth leaders as well as other stakeholders.