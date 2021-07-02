Home NEWS Troops kill 37 terrorists in Bula Yobe, Jabullam
Troops kill 37 terrorists in Bula Yobe, Jabullam

Several terrorists were eliminated in a joint military operation by air and ground troops of the Nigerian military at Bula Yobe.

About 37 of them died after Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets bombed dozens of camps at the Abadam axis and Sambisa forest in Borno.

Hideouts of ISWAP fighters in Jabullam and Yauma Wango in Abadam Local Government Area, and Parisu in Sambisa were targeted.

The airstrikes were launched after aerial surveillance missions indicated massive convergence of the insurgents.

A number of gun trucks and armoury were destroyed. A ground assessment by revealed ISWAP high-value fighters were killed.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the operation was successful.

“The operation coordinated by our Air Task Force and ground troops, resulted in the neutralization of the terrorists’ elements.

“We have also sustained aerial bombardments to rout the fleeing ISWAP-Boko Haram criminals,” Gabkwet told PRNigeria.

