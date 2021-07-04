troops-eliminate-terrorists-after-attack-on-police-convoy-in-borno

Nigerian troops eliminated 28 ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway at the weekend.

The insurgents dressed in army uniforms had opened fire on a Mobile Police Force convoy, returning from Buni Yadi, between Auno-Garin Kuturu in Kaga Local Government Area.

They killed one officer and seized a police vehicle. A distress call was sent to the Nigerian military during the attack.

Air and ground forces were mobilised for the operation. A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI-35M helicopter located and engaged the terrorists.

Three gun trucks were destroyed alongside the occupants while fleeing terrorists were ambushed by soldiers at Malam Fantari village.

The response was conducted by the Air Task Force Command, troops of 212 and 73 Battalion from Sector 1, as well as troops from 134 Task Force and 199 Battalion.

“At least 28 mangled bodies of the terrorists were counted after the encounter,” an intelligence officer told PRNigeria.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the assault.

Gabkwet said terrorists and bandits are facing more heat due to increased collaboration by the air and ground units of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji.