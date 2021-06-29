Nigerian soldiers

The Nigerian Army says the land and air components of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have eliminated 12 terrorists of Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Bula Yobe area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that troops of 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Air Component, eliminated the terrorists on Sunday while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe.

He said the terrorists, who came mounted on gun trucks and several motorcycles attacked the location through an unsuspected crossing point, but were met with heavy fire from the vigilant troops.

According to him, the land troops, in their usual dexterity, swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists, subsequently forcing them to retreat, having lost initiative.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gun shot wounds.

“The troops gallantly captured one gun truck, one Self Propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun and one mounted QJC machine gun.

“Other items captured are one light machine gun and five AK 47 rifles,” he said.

Nwachukwu disclosed that two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury during the encounter.

He said the wounded solders were evacuated to a medical facility for medical attention.

He added that the general area within FOB Bula Yobe were currently under the control of troops while further exploitation by the resilient troops was ongoing.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has lauded the Land troops and the Air Component for their collaboration and quick response, which is in tandem with the ongoing rejigging of the counter terrorism counter insurgency operations in the North East.

“He charged the troops to maintain the tempo and vehemently hold their ground, to deny the terrorists freedom of action,” Nwachukwu said.

bioreports News Nigeria