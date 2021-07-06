Troops capture Boko Haram terrorists with utensils, fuel, sex enhancement drugs, others

The suspected terrorists and their supplies.

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

Troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within Muna general area of Borno State, have captured two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered assorted items and utensils.

Items recovered from the BHT logistics suppliers include one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones and some quantities of fuel, oil and lubricant.

A statement by Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, said: “The troops equally recovered a large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, among others.

“The vigilant troops, who left no stone unturned during the clearance operation, combed the entire area, destroying several identified terrorists’ camps.

“During the operation, troops however came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted by the troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, has commended the alertness of the troops, urging them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area.”

