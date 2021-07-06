Troops Capture Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers, Recover Items – Channels Television

Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and Civilian Joint Task Force after the clearance operation.

Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have captured two logistics suppliers to Boko Haran terrorists in Borno State.

Items including one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones, and some quantity of petroleum, oil, and lubricant were recovered in the process.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement signed by the Army Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu.

“Troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within Muna general area of Borno state, have captured two Boko Haram Terrorists and recovered assorted items and utensils meant for BHT replenishment on 3 July 2021.

“Items recovered from the BHT logistics suppliers include one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix) and some quantity of Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant. The troops equally recovered a large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, amongst others,” the statement read in part.

The suspected terrorists and items recovered from them.

According to the statement, the troops left no stone unturned during the clearance operation, combed the entire area, destroying several identified terrorist camps.

During the operation, troops however came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted to flee but were swiftly intercepted by the troops.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya in response commended the alertness of the troops, urging them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area.