Troops arrest ‘Boko Haram logistics suppliers’ in Borno – TheCable

Troops arrest 'Boko Haram logistics suppliers' in Borno

The Nigerian Army says it arrested two logistics suppliers of the Boko Haram insurgents. 

Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public operations, said the Boko Haram suspects were arrested during a clearance operation in Muna area of Borno state.

He said the operation was carried out by troops of 195 battalion, sector one of operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Nwachukwu said items recovered from the suspects include one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix) and some quantity  of petrol, oil and lubricant.

He said other items recovered were “a large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as food stuff”.

“The vigilant troops, who left no stone unturned during the clearance operation, combed the entire area, destroying several identified terrorists camps. During the operation, troops however came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted by the troops,” he said.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has commended the alertness  of the troops, urging them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear  terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area.”

