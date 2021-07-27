Troops Arrest 19 Bandits’ Collaborators In Zamfara – Channels Television

A photo showing the map of Zamfara, a state in north-west Nigeria.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have arrested 19 suspected bandits’collaborators in Dansadau, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They were arrested in connection with the banditry and kidnapping in the area.

Confirming the arrest to Channels Television, a resident of the area, Mallam Nuhu Dansadau said the arrest came as a surprise because most of the suspects are very well known persons in the community.

He noted that the residents of Dansadau are happy over the arrest, “we are very much happy and surprised because some of the them are well known, you will see quiet, gentle and unexpected person”

He added that “some of them are arrested because they will tell bandits to kidnap and kill their brothers”

Dansadau said the bandits leader in the area has contacted the community head of area, querying him of why they are arresting some people in the community.

He said since the arrest was made, the bandits have laid siege surround the community, trying to attack them and the residents can no longer sleep with their eyes closed.