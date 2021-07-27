Home News Africa Troops Arrest 19 Bandits’ Collaborators In Zamfara – Channels Television
News Africa

Troops Arrest 19 Bandits’ Collaborators In Zamfara – Channels Television

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
troops-arrest-19-bandits’-collaborators-in-zamfara-–-channels-television
A photo showing the map of Zamfara, a state in north-west Nigeria.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have arrested 19 suspected bandits’collaborators in Dansadau, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They were arrested in connection with the banditry and kidnapping in the area.

Confirming the arrest to Channels Television, a resident of the area, Mallam Nuhu Dansadau said the arrest came as a surprise because most of the suspects are very well known persons in the community.

He noted that the residents of Dansadau are happy over the arrest, “we are very much happy and surprised because some of the them are well known, you will see quiet, gentle and unexpected person”

He added that “some of them are arrested because they will tell bandits to kidnap and kill their brothers”

Dansadau said the bandits leader in the area has contacted the community head of area, querying him of why they are arresting some people in the community.

He said since the arrest was made, the bandits have laid siege surround the community, trying to attack them and the residents can no longer sleep with their eyes closed.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two...

Imo: DPO shot dead as gunmen attack Uzodinma’s...

Sunday Igboho: What’s stopping Benin extraditing the Nigerian...

By 2023, APC Would Have Completely Wrecked Nigeria...

BREAKING: Former NCAA DG Onyeyiri dies at 72...

– INEC Registers One Million Voters OnlineTHISDAYLIVE –...

Buhari govt vs Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader’s lawyer...

Presidential Villa: Exposing State House secrets attract penalties...

Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari govt kidnapped my son from...

Apologise to Muslims- Shehu Sani tells Afenifere

Leave a Reply