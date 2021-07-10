Tristan Thompson comes for Lamar Odom after Khloé Kardashian bikini pic comment: ‘God brought you back the first time’ – Yahoo Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

On-again, off-again couple Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian may no longer be together after their June breakup, but that doesn’t mean the NBA star is a fan of seeing her ex-husband Lamar Odom thirsting over her bathing suit pics.

On July 9, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini, standing underneath an outdoor shower. Thompson, who shares daughter True with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, commented on the post with several emojis — including a few drooling smiley faces.

Odom, who Kardashian married in 2009 and officially divorced in 2016 after years of estrangement, also appreciated the pic, writing “Hottie” in the comments section.

That didn’t sit well with Thompson, who replied to Odom’s comment with, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Khloe Kardashian poses in a bikini in an outdoor shower.

Odom was found unresponsive in 2015 at a Las Vegas brothel after a near-fatal overdose . Kardashian, who was still legally married to the athlete at the time, aided in his recovery. Since then, the Dancing With the Stars alum stated that he has remained sober .

Fans weren’t thrilled with Thompson’s comment — especially considering that he has publicly cheated on the Good American founder.

One follower replied to his comment with, “Why are you trying to defend something you weren’t trying to keep sacred when you had it?” Another added, “This man really has no ounce of shame…. Please stop embarrassing her.”

While Thompson may have come for Odom over his compliment, plenty of other people gushed over Kardashian’s bikini look. La La Anthony wrote, “Woooowwwwwww summertime fine.” Her sister, Kim Kardashian, added, “OMGGGGG!!!!!”

As for whether Kardashian will respond to Thompson’s comment, well, she may have hinted on her Instagram Story that she has no interest. The reality star, who is fond of sharing quotes on her Instagram, shared the message, “Remember, most of your stress comes from the way you respond, not the way your life is. Adjust your attitude. Change how you see things. Look for the good in all situations. Take the lesson and find new opportunities to grow. Let all the extra stress, worrying, and overthinking go.”

And sometimes, the best response is no response.

