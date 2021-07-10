Tristan Thompson Claps Back At Lamar Odom For Flirting With Khloé Kardashian On Instagram – HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson wrote Lamar Odom a pointed message on Instagram after he left Khloé Kardashian a flirty comment.

Tristan Thompson has some choice words for Lamar Odom. After Lamar, 41, left a comment on ex-wife Khloé Kardashian‘s newest Instagram post on Friday, July 9 — declaring her a “hottie” complete with fire and heart emojis — Tristan, 30, replied to his comment with a pointed message. “God brought you back the first time,” he wrote. “Play if you want, different results.”

The comment resulted in some side eye among fans after it was captured by IG account Comments by Celebs on Friday. “No one in the world more jealous than a man who cheats!” one user wrote, while another added, “wait, what?” As for Khloé’s post, it featured the Good American founder, 37, in a sultry brown bikini under an outdoor shower.

Khloé and Lamar were married between 2009 and 2016, but divorced due to Lamar’s infidelities and struggles with addiction. The reality TV star began dating Tristan in late 2016, ushering in an on-again, off-again relationship. The duo welcomed their first child together, True, 3, in April 2018, but split in February 2019 after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s friend Jordyn Woods at a party. While they rekindled their romance last summer, their final breakup came in June. A source told Page Six the decision was amicable. “They’re getting along,” the source said. “There is no drama.”

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special last month, Khloé said she has forgiven both Tristan and Jordyn. “I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” she said. “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

Late last month, Tristan paid homage to Khloé for her 37th birthday, calling his ex an “amazing partner.” Alongside a series of photos of the two, Tristan wrote, “Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first.”