Trisha Paytas responds to Gabbie Hanna’s new video, claims the latter’s issues with her are “all in her head” – Sportskeeda

The feud between Gabbie Hanna and Trisha Paytas has escalated even further as the former has recently posted another video exposing Trisha for lying.

Following the internet saga, 30-year-old YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has been called out by various influencers after a multitude of accusations have recently resurfaced.

However, Gabbie has primarily focused on her “beef” with Trisha Paytas, even releasing multiple videos calling her out with “receipts”. The internet has become divided as both have been labeled as “unstable” and “annoying”.

Gabbie Hanna releases part five of confession series

In episode five of her series titled, “Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen”, Gabbie Hanna called out Trisha Paytas once again for pretending their friendship didn’t exist.

Gabbie began by mentioning the beginning of their feud, which was when Trisha guest starred on the former’s podcast back in 2020.

“Trisha really started where everything fell the f*** off. It was a lot, a lot of lies and gaslighting. I brought her onto my podcast because I wanted it to be over.”

She also brought up Trisha Paytas having to approve the podcast before uploading it, only to have her complain about it afterwards.

“I sent her the podcast to be approved, which she approved. Then she puts up two f***ing videos calling me a liar. Saying [I] didn’t know [her], and that we weren’t friends.”

Gabbie then slammed Trisha once again, accusing her of doing “gaslighting and narcissistic abuse” as well as starting a “smear campaign”.

“What’s f***ed up is when people called you out for those tweets, you went back and deleted them. That’s so sh**y dude. That is so manipulative. That’s gaslighting and narcissistic abuse. You were so nice to me and pretended to be my friend, then started this smear campaign about it. You lie so much about me.”

Trisha Paytas responds to being called “manipulative”

Trisha Paytas went live on TikTok on Monday afternoon in response to Gabbie Hanna’s video. She began by addressing how she felt about Gabbie, once again claiming that the latter is “scary” and that she didn’t care. She said

“Everything about her is repulsive and I don’t care. She’s scary.”

The 33-year-old then continued by wishing Gabbie well. However, she called her out for having “delusions”.

“I wish her well. I do wish everybody well, including her. The only way I feel like she can understand is if people keep telling her the same thing that she has delusions. It’s not reality, it’s all in her head.”

Fans have assumed the tiff between Gabbie Hanna and Trisha Paytas is not yet over.

