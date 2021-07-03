trio-of-boilermakers-off-and-running-in-lativa-in-fiba-u19-world-cup

{{ timeAgo(‘2021-07-03 11:35:57 -0500’) }}
Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey are off an running in the group phase portion of the FIBA U19 World Cup begins in Riga, Latvia. The quest of the Purdue stars: A gold medal.
On Saturday, Ivey and Furst helped lead the United States to an 83-54 opening victory vs. Turkey. Earlier, Edey and Canada rolled to an 80-71 triumph vs. Lithuania in their opener.
Ivey started and led all U.S.A. scorers with 21 points with four steals, while Furst–the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball–notched seven points off the bench in the U.S. win.
The 7-4 Edey tallied 12 points with 16 rebounds and an assist for Canada, which had to rally from 14 points down in the second half to claim victory.
On Sunday, Edey’s Canadian club will take on Japan at 5 a.m. ET, while Ivey, Furst and the United States will play Mali at 1:30 p.m. E.T. The games are being streamed on YouTube.
On July 6, Canada battles Senegal at 5 a.m. ET, with the USA playing Australia at 1:30 p.m. ET.
