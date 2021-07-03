Home SPORTS Trio of Boilermakers off and running in Lativa in FIBA U19 World Cup
SPORTS

Trio of Boilermakers off and running in Lativa in FIBA U19 World Cup

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
trio-of-boilermakers-off-and-running-in-lativa-in-fiba-u19-world-cup

{{ timeAgo(‘2021-07-03 11:35:57 -0500’) }}
football
Edit

Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey are off an running in the group phase portion of the FIBA U19 World Cup begins in Riga, Latvia. The quest of the Purdue stars: A gold medal.

On Saturday, Ivey and Furst helped lead the United States to an 83-54 opening victory vs. Turkey. Earlier, Edey and Canada rolled to an 80-71 triumph vs. Lithuania in their opener.

Ivey started and led all U.S.A. scorers with 21 points with four steals, while Furst–the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball–notched seven points off the bench in the U.S. win.

Story continues below tweet

The 7-4 Edey tallied 12 points with 16 rebounds and an assist for Canada, which had to rally from 14 points down in the second half to claim victory.

Story continues below tweet

On Sunday, Edey’s Canadian club will take on Japan at 5 a.m. ET, while Ivey, Furst and the United States will play Mali at 1:30 p.m. E.T. The games are being streamed on YouTube.

On July 6, Canada battles Senegal at 5 a.m. ET, with the USA playing Australia at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

106-year-old World War II veteran Mabel Johnson throws...

Emma Raducanu does not want her thrilling Wimbledon...

Knicks News: 2021 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Could...

Cowboys’ 2021 roster ranked among top 10 in...

Red Sox outfield defense has somehow remained elite...

Tadej Pogacar takes Tour de France yellow jersey...

Kenyon Martin Sr. had more nerves watching KJ...

Angels’ Trout optimistic he can return after All-Star...

British teen Raducanu joins Gauff in 4th round...

Hundreds Of Fans Troop Into The Streets Of...

Leave a Reply