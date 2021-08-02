trinity-rodman-smokes-defenders,-goalie-to-score-incredible-goal-for-washington-spirit

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman scored an incredible goal on Sunday in Chicago. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman was going to get her goal.

Nobody, no matter how hard they tried, could get in her way.

Rodman — the daughter of former Chicago Bulls star and Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman — scored a wild goal for the Washington Spirit in the second half of their matchup with the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Rodman stole the ball and burst into the open field in the 70th minute at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago before she somehow got past the Red Stars’ goalie and two other defenders in miraculous fashion to put Washington on the board.

Rodman, 18, was selected No. 2 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League draft in January, which made her the youngest player to ever be drafted in the league. She was supposed to play collegiately at Washington State, but her season there was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodman’s goal on Sunday marks her fourth of the season.

While her performance was impressive, it was far too late to get anything going for Washington. The Spirit fell 3-1 to the Red Stars, who got goals from Mallory Pugh, Rachel Hill and Morgan Gautrat to claim their fourth win in their last five matches.

