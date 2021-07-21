Trigger Witch Opens Fire On Switch Very Soon – Nintendo Life

Earlier this year we highlighted Trigger Witch, a top-down shooter set to blend witches, fantasy, magic and blasting away everything in sight. If you have an Xbox of any description, meanwhile, there’s also a chance that you tried out a demo for the game as part of the Summer Game Fest event.

In any case, it’s now only a little over a week away, launching on various consoles and of course the Switch on 29th July; it’ll be priced at $14.99 / €14,99. The demo was enjoyable, and the full game will feature an open-world, optional co-op and various dungeons and puzzles around the gun-toting core action.

Venture forth on an adventure through a mystical open world where firearms have replaced the realm’s magic. As you shoot your way across the land, discover new guns and upgrade your firepower as foes become stronger. You will meet a variety of peculiar and relatable characters who will entertain you with witty dialogue and sometimes ask you for help. Take a break from the pulse-pounding action to solve environmental puzzles in mysterious dungeons and think your way around difficult obstacles. Trigger Witch also supports drop-in local co-op, so a friend can join your session to help fend off the hordes of monsters at any time!

Publisher eastasiasoft also has a limited physical edition available via PlayAsia, but it’s an Asia-region product and isn’t due until Q4 2021; you can check it out here.

Let us know if this is one you’re planning to check out soon.

