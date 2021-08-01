Home News Africa Tribunal declares Jarigbe as senator for C’River North, removes Odey – The Nation Newspaper
By Nsa GILL, Calabar

The Court of Appeal in Calabar has declared the Member representing Obudu/Yala Federal Constituency Hon. Jerigbe Agom Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party as the duly elected Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.

The judgment by implication removes Senator Steven Odey also of the PDP who was declared winner at the lower tribunal on the 18th of June 2021.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu, accepted the argument that Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the December 5th, 2020 by-election for the seat and invalidated the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The Court in the consolidated Suit No CAL/C/NAEA/SEN/167/2021 ruled that the lower tribunal erred when they ignored Judgments of superior courts that earlier resolved Jarigbe as the rightful candidate of the PDP.

The Appeal Tribunal Judges said, “it is our humble and firm view that the issue calls for consideration whether the tribunal was right to jettison the decision of the High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court and declare the 1st Respondent (Odey) as validly elected.”

Legal counsels for Odey did not grant any interview.

