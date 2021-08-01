Tribes of Midgard Devs Celebrate In-Game Milestones By Planting Trees – Screen Rant

Developer Norsfell and publisher Gearbox Publishing are celebrating Tribes of Midgard‘s successful launch and several in-game milestones by teaming up with a non-profit to plant 40,000 trees. The Viking-themed role-playing game was released just this past week.

Tribes of Midgard is a recent addition to the Viking-specific action-adventure genre, joining titles like Valheim and 2018’s God of War. But Norsfell intends for Tribes of Midgard to be open to players of all skill levels through its attractively bright graphics and beginner-friendly mechanics. Teamwork is also at the center of its gameplay, and allows for users to work together in teams of up to 10 players. Tribes of Midgard’s story is centered around the Einherjar, a group of Viking heroes who have fallen in combat, after they leave Valhalla and return to Midgard in order to protect the world from Ragnarök. Players assume the role of a singular Einherjar and find success by fostering a thriving community, working as a collective to upgrade their Viking base, and protecting the Seed of Yggdrasil.

Three days after its launch, Norsfell announced in a press release (via GameSpot) Tribes of Midgard became Twitch’s ninth-most-watched game with 100,000 concurrent viewers. Additionally, the Tribes of Midgard Twitter account reported that the game has reached 250,000 downloads, as well as an in-game milestone of 40,000 giants slain. In light of these achievements, Gearbox Publishing and Norsfell are planting 40,000 trees with One Tree Planted, a non-profit working to help reforestation around the world. Where and when these trees will be planted is yet to be announced.

The Tribes of Midgard team’s charitable effort is not the first time game developers or publishers have marked important events through philanthropy. Pokémon GO developer Niantic celebrated Pokémon GO Fest 2020 with $10 million pledged to various non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. that aim to help rebuild local communities and fund Black gaming creators. This past June, Xbox and Bethesda Studios honored the death of the real-life inspiration behind Fallout 4’s canine companion, Dogmeat, by donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society.

With their efforts to make a survival game open to players of all skill levels their celebratory charitable giving, Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing seem to be showing a commitment to positive change. It certainly doesn’t hurt the Tribes of Midgard gameplay that slaying a giant supports a good cause. And while this isn’t the first or last time a gaming company took part in philanthropic giving, hopefully this gesture sets an example for others to follow in the future.

Tribes of Midgard is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sources: GameSpot, Tribes of Midgard/Twitter

