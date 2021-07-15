Trial of Magneto Teaser Hints At X-Men Versus Avengers – Screen Rant

Marvel Comics has released a thrilling teaser video for the upcoming X-Men miniseries, The Trial of Magneto, and it’s hinting at an explosive confrontation with the Avengers. The X-Men’s Hellfire Gala was supposed to secure the future of the mutant race, with the mutants even terraforming Mars. Unfortunately, events took a tragic twist the very next morning, when the X-Men discovered the Scarlet Witch had been murdered on Krakoan soil.

This story will continue in the upcoming Trial of Magneto miniseries by Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck, launching in August 2021. There, the Master of Magnetism will be blamed for Scarlet Witch’s death, and the evidence against him looks pretty strong; he invited Wanda Maximoff to the Hellfire Gala in the first place, and he was the last person to see her alive. The world will be watching to see mutant justice in action.

Marvel Comics has released a new video teasing The Trial of Magneto, in which Leah Williams’ X-Factor team investigate the murder scene to figure out the truth. Making matters worse, the trailer hints this will lead to conflict with the Avengers – with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes challenging the X-Men after the death of one of their own.

It’s certainly possible Magneto really did kill Scarlet Witch – perhaps to have her resurrected as a mutant. The two were seen interacting in SWORD #6, and ambiguous dialogue raised the possibility that the Master of Magnetism would go to insane lengths to restore his shattered family. He could well have decided to play Krakoa’s three laws against one another, with the first (“Make more mutants“) pitted against the third (“Murder no man“). No longer would Scarlet Witch be considered “The Pretender,” the one who had infiltrated mutant society for decades before her true origins were revealed.

But the trailer also suggests the trial of Magneto will fit in with other ongoing arcs – notably Jonathan Hickman’s Inferno miniseries, in which Mystique is expected to make her move against Krakoa. Marvel’s new trailer focuses on Mystique for a moment, showing her clearly quite entertained at the chaos, and it promises the truth “may burn Krakoa to the ground” – echoing an old prophecy from Mystique’s wife Destiny. This raises the possibility Mystique is the one who murdered Scarlet Witch, perhaps even in the guise of Magneto, and that this is the beginning of her attack on Krakoa. If that is the case, then it’s a masterstroke, because it would leave Magneto broken and risk causing an outright war between the Avengers and the X-Men.

