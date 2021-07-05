trey-lance’s-progress,-offseason-violations-and-other-49ers-news-for-cardinals-fans-to-know

We have survived another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to take our weekly look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are some stories for Cardinals fans to know.

Nick Bosa praised by Rams LT

Bosa was the second pick in the 2019 draft after Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and hopes to have a bounceback year in 2021 after tearing his ACL last season. Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth had high praise for Bosa on a recent podcast. He called him “a special rusher.”

Niners to wear 1994 throwbacks in home opener

The Arizona Cardinals have not shown any interest in wearing throwback uniforms. Perhaps that will change. As for the Niners, they will wear their 1994 red uniforms when they play their home opener in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Patrick Willis, John Taylor entering 49ers Hall of Fame

The Cardinals were not in the NFC West when John Taylor was the No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Rice and the 49ers were winning championships in the 80s and 90s. However, they are very familiar with star linebacker Patrick Willis. Both are being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in Week 15.

49ers penalized for 2nd time for offseason violations

The 49ers were forced to cut off a week of their offseason rookie development for violation of practice rules during rookie camp. They were hit again for offseason practice violations during OTAs. The team was fined $100,000 and head coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $50,000. Had they not already canceled the last OTA and mandatory minicamp, they would have been forced to cancel them.

George Kittle unsurprisingly named NFL’s top TE

The Cardinals know how good tight end George Kittle is. They face him twice a year. It is no surprise that he was named the NFL’s top tight end entering this season.

Trey Lance exceeding expectations early

One of the big questions for the 49ers this season is at what point Lance, their top draft pick, will supplant Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Lance struggled early in the offseason but has made big strides, suggesting it is possible he could push Garoppolo to play even to start the season.

