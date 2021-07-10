Reuters

Tennis-Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history

The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books. A win against Berrettini at the All England Club will not only see the 34-year-old draw level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s record men’s haul of 20 major titles, it will also mean he would have completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. “It would mean everything,” said world number one Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth title at the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis.