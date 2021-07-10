-
Sportico
Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
-
Reuters
Tennis-Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history
The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books. A win against Berrettini at the All England Club will not only see the 34-year-old draw level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s record men’s haul of 20 major titles, it will also mean he would have completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. “It would mean everything,” said world number one Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth title at the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis.
-
TheGrio
Mike Hill says he was told he was ‘too ghetto’ for promotion at ESPN
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.