trevor-lawrence-signs-rookie-contract

The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft has put pen to paper.

According to multiple reports, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract. Jacksonville will have to make a decision on the quarterback’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024.

Lawrence’s slotted deal is worth $36.8 million with $24.1 million guaranteed.

The quarterback is the second of five first-round signal-callers to agree to his first pro deal. Chicago’s Justin Fields, the draft’s No. 11 overall pick, signed last month. New York’s Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall), San Francisco’s Trey Lance (No. 3), and New England’s Mac Jones (No. 15) have yet to sign.

Lawrence is expected to be the Jaguars’ starter in Week One. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said recently that the QB has progressed “very well” since Jacksonville selected him in April.

