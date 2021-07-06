Home Technology Trends in Media Use and Purchasing Behaviour Amongst 5 to 16 Year Olds Over the Last Ten Years – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire
Trends in Media Use and Purchasing Behaviour Amongst 5 to 16 Year Olds Over the Last Ten Years – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “ChildWise Trends and Predictions 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16 year olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the publisher’s annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.

Trends and Predictions 2021 covers:

  • Computer ownership
  • Internet access
  • Websites / Apps
  • Console ownership and time
  • Mobile ownership and usage
  • Children’s television channels
  • Reading time and frequency
  • Magazines and comics
  • Money and self purchase

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction / Summary / Sample

Computers

  • Computers – Ownership
  • Computers – Internet Access
  • Computers – Favourite Websites/Apps

Gaming

  • Gaming – Console Ownership
  • Gaming – Console Brands
  • Gaming – Time Spent Playing

Mobile Phones

  • Mobile Phones – Ownership
  • Mobile Phones – Usage

Television

  • Television – Children’s Channels

Reading

  • Reading – Time and Frequency
  • Reading – Magazines and Comics

Money and Spending

  • Money and Spending – Income
  • Money and Spending – Self-Purchase

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Among Us
  • Apple
  • Fortnite
  • Google
  • Instagram
  • Microsoft
  • Minecraft
  • Netflix
  • Nintendo
  • Roblox
  • Snapchat
  • Sony
  • TikTok
  • Whatsapp
  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkwb9c

