trending-photo-of-five-time-senator,-james-manager-kneeling-before-former-governor-of-delta-state,-james-ibori

A photo of fifth-term senator, James Manager, kneeling before a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, is currently trending online.

In the photo shared online by Senator Shehu Sani, the serving Senator who is representing Delta South Senatorial District, was on his knees while James Ibori was addressing him.

There were alcoholic beverages and canned drinks on the table, which suggests that Senator James was either requesting for a favour or apologizing for a misconduct.

However, it is still unclear why the senator was kneeling before the ex-governor.

In other news, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to shady politicians and internet fraudsters a.k.a Yahoo boys, in a statement released on Friday, July 23.

According to the anti-graft agency, the proverbial eagle is watching them and would strike at any moment.

They advised politicians and Yahoo boy to desist from financial crimes and corrupt practices because they will be caught and brought to justice.