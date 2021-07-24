Trending OTT News: From Karan Johar steps in to host OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Di – Bollywood Life

A lot has happened in the world of OTT this week. We had too many OTT shows releasing that will keep you hooked to the screen. Here is a rewind of the main OTT news of the day… Also Read – Trending TV News Today: Reports of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 15 moving to OTT and more

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara completes 1 year of release

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The actress shared a post with a series of BTS pictures from the sets and expressed gratitude to the audience for their love and support. She captioned the post as, "A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara's release, my nervousness knew no bounds."

Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani’s Tandoor Twitter review

Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani starrer web-series Tandoor released yesterday on Ullu app. The storyline of the show revolves around a murder mystery.

Chiranjeevi reviews Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer film Narappa

Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa released on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Chiranjeevi showered his love on the film and shared a video clip in which he said, “Congratulations. I have just watched Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa. Wow, what a performance and what a transformation? I did not see Venkatesh Daggubati because I witnessed Narappa throughout the film. Watched a new Venkatesh and you have owned the Narappa character with such depth. The movie ‘Narappa’ will remain one of the best films in your career.”

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Johar to host the OTT version of the show

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. Popular filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show. The OTT channel, Voot, took to their social media handle and wrote, “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect.”

Hungama 2 movie review

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer Hungama 2 was released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar yesterday. A lot of people have watched the film and shared their opinions about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend ‘SSR As Manny Won World’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara had been released on an OTT platform. His fans are trending him on Twitter and celebrating a year of its release.

