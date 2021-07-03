Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce their separation, Kangana Ranaut calls Priya – Bollywood Life

The weekend has been one eventful one as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their divorce. The couple had been married for 15 long years. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has called Priyanka Chopra a ‘secular puppy’. Here is a look at the news of the day… Also Read – Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Throwback to their PDA moments that made us feel all mushy — view pics

Aamir Khan – Kiran Rao announce divorce



Superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao gave us a shock by announcing that they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They said that it is a mutual decision, and they would continue to support one another as friends and family. It read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic)."

Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra a secular puppy



In another nasty barb, Kangana Ranaut has called Priyanka Chopra a secular puppy. This happened after a news portal ran a story on how a top New York paper wanted journalists who were apparently against the ruling government. Kangana Ranaut said that even Priyanka Chopra who was a nationalist before is now a secular puppy.

The Big Picture Promo



Ranveer Singh is making his debut on TV with the show, The Big Picture. It is a different kind of show. In the promo, Ranveer Singh said, “Ek anokha quiz show, jahan tasveeron mein milenge sawaal, aur jawaabon mein milenge karodo. Big Picture-Tasveer se Taqdeer take.”

Harbhajan Singh’s debut details



Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is making his acting debut in the Tamil industry with the movie ‘Friendship’. On Saturday, the makers of the film released a new poster on Harbhajan’s 41st birthday along with a lyrical video.

